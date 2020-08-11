Staying “Carolina Ready”

The University is launching a new digital campus safety tool at the start of a new and unprecedented academic year. Carolina Ready provides students, faculty, staff and community members with direct access to public safety officials and resources within the app.

The Carolina Ready Safety App replaces the Carolina LiveSafe app, which was introduced in 2016 and became inactive on July 31. Carolina Ready is now available in the App Store for Apple Users and Google Play for Android users.

Developed specifically for the University with input from campus representatives from Student Government, the Graduate and Professional Student Federation, Campus Police, Campus 911 Dispatch, the Office of Student Affairs, the Department of Environment, Health and Safety, Information Technology Services and Athletics, Carolina Ready includes emergency alerts, campus safety tools, wellness resources, campus and transit maps and emergency response guides.

“In my tenure as a law enforcement officer and executive — most recently at Florida State University — I’ve been very impressed with this technology as a resource with which community members can take a powerful role in enhancing their personal security,” said UNC Police Chief David L. Perry. “The tool is easy to access, easy to use and offers so many layers of safety functionality — it’s truly a big advantage in a small package.”

Key features of the app include:

Friend Walk — Users can share their location with a family member or friend to monitor their progress on their walk across campus or the community.

WorkAlone — This new feature will automatically check in with a user while they work or study alone, and automatically activates a call to an emergency contact if they don’t check in at the allotted time.

Mobile BlueLight — The Mobile BlueLight function places one of the emergency blue lights found on campus with the user at all time. When activated on campus, the app places an emergency call to UNC 911 dispatch and shares the user’s location with the dispatcher.

Take Action Guides — Users can learn how to prepare themselves for any emergency.

Report a Tip — There are several options to contact UNC Police with a tip, including the option to remain anonymous.

The University is using the app to share Carolina Together information like community standards and a map of food trucks, outdoor seating and mask distribution locations. The app also sends Alert Carolina push notifications, displays a news feed from the University and can sound an alarm that can be activated at any time.

While the app does access location services, a user’s location is only monitored for a certain time period. For example, if a user activates the Friend Walk feature the app will only track their location until the user has reached their destination and ended the trip. User information is not shared with the University, and Carolina Ready does not require an Onyen to download or use.

The Carolina Ready launch is part of a wider campaign by the Office of Institutional Integrity and Risk Management to encourage the campus community to be “Carolina Ready” for emergencies before they happen. The campaign urges preparedness by being informed on how the University communicates emergency information, creating personal emergency plans and taking action when emergencies occur.

To learn more about the Carolina Ready app and other resources for preparing for emergencies, visit the Office of Institutional Integrity and Risk Management’s website.