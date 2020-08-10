Welcome back: Here’s what you missed

This summer on Carolina’s campus was a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t busy. Even though students were participating in virtual summer classes and many continued to work remotely, work was underway to prepare the campus for the fall semester.

For those who may not have been checking The Well on a regular basis, we’ve put together a list of 12 must-read stories, essential for catching up on University news.

May

Appointed in May, Johnson began her new role as vice chancellor for student affairs earlier this month.

The awards, given annually, recognize “unusual, meritorious or superior contributions” by University employees.

The University launched the Carolina Together website to provide targeted information on all aspects of campus operations. The site is updated weekly.

June

Nearly a year into his job, UNC Police Chief David Perry is rebuilding community trust.

July

With research identifying the nose as COVID-19’s main entry point, Carolina experts offered tips on best masks, best fit and best practices.

Funding the two projects with $75,000 each, the award recognizes exemplary faculty who reflected the University’s commitment to innovative engagement and outreach that addressed real-world challenges.

Experts from around campus offer advice on how to do it the right way.

University officials worked to be prepared for an increase in student financial need due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Pruitt, who came to Carolina from the UNC System in January 2018, returned to the System as chief operating officer.

Funding from these awards was used by faculty experts, staff and students to conduct research projects and experiments.

Immediately following the decision, work began to remove and replace signage for Aycock, Carr, Daniels and Ruffin (Sr.).

Teams across the University worked hard to prepare for the return to campus.