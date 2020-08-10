Remembering Daphne Athas

Beloved teacher and author, Daphne Athas, died in the early hours of July 28.

Athas taught creative writing at Carolina from 1968 until her retirement from teaching in 2009. She is probably best known for her 1971 novel, “Entering Ephesus,” set in Carrboro and Chapel Hill during the years of World War II and named one of the top 10 novels of the year by Time magazine. In the 1970s Athas took over a stylistics writing course, Glossolalia, which became famous for its annual student performances, both learned and amusing. Her many students include Carolina author and professor Randall Kenan, W.W. Norton executive editor Alane Salierno Mason, novelists Michael Parker, Sarah Dessen, Lily King and Lydia Millet, screenwriter David Krinsky and many more.

Athas’ other work includes the novels, “The Weather of the Heart,” “The Fourth World” and “Cora,” which won the Sir Walter Raleigh Award for fiction in 1978. Her nonfiction includes the essay collections “Greece by Prejudice” and “Chapel Hill in Plain Sight” and a book based on her stylistics class,“Gram-O-rama.” In 2001, Athas resurrected and retooled the stylistics course, and it continues to be taught in the English department. In 2016 the Daphne Athas Fund was created to honor and support the legacy of her contributions.

Well into her late 80s Athas was a familiar sight in Carrboro biking across town.

Daphne Athas was 96 years old.