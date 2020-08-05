University leaders clarify planning process 

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz addressed concerns from the Orange County Health Department (OCHD) in a campus email Wednesday. On July 30, the OCHD sent the University a letter providing recommendations for consideration related to campus operations.

“It is important to note that we have had a very cooperative and collegial working relationship with the OCHD for many years, but especially over the past months with direct and weekly interactions between the OCHD and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin and Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George Battle,” Guskiewicz wrote.

Guskiewicz and Blouin reiterated their regular communications with the OCHD during an emergency Faculty Executive Committee meeting held Wednesday afternoon.

FEC members spent 90 minutes asking questions about the planning process for the return to the campus.

Blouin added that during his appearance at the Chapel Hill Town Council meeting on July 29, he mentioned the close working relationship with the OCHD. “It has been very much a partnership in many respects,” he said.

In its letter, the OCHD offered two recommendations for consideration:

“Restrict on-campus housing to at-risk students with no access to equitable educational resources and those with true housing needs (i.e. International students, Carolina Covenant and marginalized students).”

“Consider virtual classes for the entire Fall Semester but at minimum begin the first 5 weeks of the semester with online instruction only, with plans to reassess the situation at the 5-week mark.”

They also raised questions regarding testing capacity and transportation.

The letter from OCHD was not an order or a mandate for the University to take any specific action, but Guskiewicz convened a meeting Thursday morning of the University’s infectious disease and public health experts, as well as senior leaders on the Roadmap Implementation Team. Those present reviewed the OCHD’s recommendations and analyzed what steps the University has taken to de-densify campus.

Those steps include:

increasing the number of courses with hybrid capacity, thereby limiting on-campus in-person classroom occupancy to only 30%;

reducing on-campus residential capacity to 64%;

working with UNC Health Care to increase the University’s testing capacity; and

offering increased daily on-campus parking options. (Weeknight parking now begins earlier, at 4 p.m. in designated lots, and students are eligible for weeknight parking through reduced student fees. Employee and student permits are now virtual, and reduced pricing is available for commuters and teleworkers.)

In addition, the Town of Chapel Hill and regional transit partners have increased the frequency of routes and added additional vehicles to compensate for the reduced bus capacities. The University also added bus capacity through Carolina Livery to supplement Chapel Hill Transit service.

Provost Blouin met with both the OCHD Health Director Quintana Stewart and the OCHD Medical Director Dr. Erica Pettigrew on July 30 and discussed the recommendations, and on Friday Guskiewicz spoke with Stewart and Pettigrew about the letter and updated them with the University’s progress toward campus de-densification. The UNC System also advised the University to move forward with its current plan.

“We believe we have made significant progress towards aligning with the OCHD’s general recommendations and considerations,” wrote Guskiewicz.