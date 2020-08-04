Carolina People: Fredia Banks-Marsh

Fredia Banks-Marsh

Assistant Human Resources Director in the UNC School of Law

23 years at Carolina

How have your responsibilities changed since the University switched to working remotely?

My responsibilities for onboarding our new employees have changed. I send many more emails now since we can’t meet in person. It takes more information and more steps in the system to hire students. Normally I would walk into the departments and speak to staff and students. We have a Zoom meeting with staff every Friday to check-in. I try to email students and staff to see how they are doing. The responsibilities have changed since I’m working remotely, but the level of customer service is the same.

In what ways were you able to assist students and faculty during the transition to remote learning?

I do a lot of emailing, reaching out to staff to see how they were doing and if they needed anything from me. For students, I wanted to make sure that they didn’t have to think about small things because what they do is so important. It’s hard now because I think about them and all these things going on in the world. They’re by themselves, so I reached out to students to try to give an encouraging word.

How have you set up your workspace at home? Did you bring anything home from your office?

I have my laptop and work out of my dining area. I’m there sitting so that I can see all of the windows in my living room and feel like I’m still part of the world. I did not bring anything from work besides my plant, but the school gave me an additional computer monitor because I do so much work with spreadsheets.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced when transitioning to remote work?

I’m a people person; I never thought I would be a remote person. I didn’t think I could ever do it, but I found out that I can. It has its benefits. I miss the family community that the Law School has.

How is your department maintaining a sense of community?

We have a Zoom meeting every Friday for the staff. A lot of times when people are working from home, they may feel isolated. We want to make sure that we don’t leave anybody out.

How are you continuing Carolina’s mission?

Carolina’s mission is a family thing. It’s about the community. I want people to feel welcome in our building. One of my missions is to make sure my colleague is fine. I want to make sure that everybody that comes in there feels like they are important.

What do you like most about your work?

I have the privilege of meeting the best minds in the world. It has been a blessing. HR is a job where you can be human; you must have compassion and be a good listener. Sometimes all people want to be is to be heard. Winning the Staff Excellence award — it was a tear-jerker. The fact that they thought of me. I’m humbled to that. I’m not here for me. I’m here to be a service. In the law school, I think I found my space.

