ACC announces plans for football and fall Olympic sports

The ACC Board of Directors announced on Wednesday, July 29, that if public health guidance allows, all seven ACC sponsored fall sports will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12.

“As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority,” said Kent Syverud, Chancellor of Syracuse University and the Chair of the ACC Board of Directors. “Today’s announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines.”

