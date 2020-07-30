NIH awards Cohen $9.2 million for COVID-19 research

The National Institutes of Health has awarded Myron Cohen, M.D., director of Carolina’s Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, and Family Health International $9.2 million to support research through the new COVID Prevention Network (CoVPN).

The CoVPN aims to enroll thousands of volunteers in large-scale clinical trials testing a variety of investigational vaccines and monoclonal antibodies intended to protect people from COVID-19. Cohen is focusing on monoclonal antibodies, which have the potential to both treat and prevent COVID-19 by neutralizing and limiting viral progression.

