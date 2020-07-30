Research

NIH awards Cohen $9.2 million for COVID-19 research

Cohen's research through the newly-formed COVID Prevention Network will help develop a vaccine more rapidly.

Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, Thursday, July 30th, 2020
Dr. Myron Cohen
(Image courtesy of the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases)

The National Institutes of Health has awarded Myron Cohen, M.D., director of Carolina’s Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, and Family Health International $9.2 million to support research through the new COVID Prevention Network (CoVPN).

The CoVPN aims to enroll thousands of volunteers in large-scale clinical trials testing a variety of investigational vaccines and monoclonal antibodies intended to protect people from COVID-19. Cohen is focusing on monoclonal antibodies, which have the potential to both treat and prevent COVID-19 by neutralizing and limiting viral progression.

