July 30 Roadmap updates 

The first day of classes is just over a week away, but signs of the semester’s start can be seen across campus along with steps the University is taking to keep everyone safe, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in his weekly update to campus.

Carolina’s Community Standards and University Guidelines make this increased activity on campus possible. “We don’t just expect faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often,” Blouin wrote. “It is a condition of being on campus.”

This week, the Carolina Together website has updates on classroom and indoor spaces and a campus map with points of interest related to the Roadmap to Fall 2020.

The message included these updates:

Classroom spaces

Carolina’s more than 300 classroom spaces have been reimagined to support compliance with University Guidelines and Community Standards. Facilities Services and the classroom operations team created this video to walk through the biggest changes for the fall semester.

Indoor spaces

Effective Aug. 3, every building on campus will be open 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Campus map

An updated, easy-to-use campus map is available with points of interest tied to the Roadmap:

locations where masks are available for students;

locations where additional outdoor seating will be available for dining or studying;

locations of food trucks.



COVID-19 dashboard

The University is developing a UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 dashboard that will be available to the public. This dashboard will serve as a source of information on COVID-19 data related to campus, local and state communities. The dashboard will help inform decision-making related to campus operations and possible off-ramps in consultation with the UNC System and local health officials. It will include metrics related to the following:

campus adherence to Community Standards and guidelines;

public health and hospital capacity;

availability of rapid and accurate testing and contact tracing;

continuity of critical functions in support of on-campus operations;



consideration of external factors that may influence campus operations.



The dashboard is expected to be operational by Monday, Aug. 3.

For more information, visit the Roadmap to Fall 2020.