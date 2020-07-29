Williams family funds spring sports scholarships

Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, donated more than $600,000 in May to fund scholarships of spring sports seniors whose seasons were cut short due to the pandemic, but will be returning to compete in the 2020-21 season.

The Williams family initially asked to keep the gift anonymous, but agreed to allow Carolina Athletics to make it known.

“Student-athletes have begun to come back to campus for voluntary and now team workouts, so it’s an appropriate time for us to announce that our spring sport seniors will also be able to return for another year thanks to Roy’s and Wanda’s generosity,” said Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

