Record year for research awards tops $1 billion

For the first time in the University’s history, annual new awards for research conducted at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have exceeded the $1 billion mark.

“No single source accounts for our remarkable success this year,” said Vice Chancellor for Research Terry Magnuson. “We saw growth in our research funding from almost all sponsor sources and within most of our schools, the College of Arts & Sciences, and centers and institutes. Despite the challenges in the last quarter with ramping down on-campus research, we grew across the board, and this is a tribute to the talent and hard work of our faculty, staff and students.”

Read more about the research projects and experiments funded by the awards.