Introducing Carolina Talent

Carolina Talent is now available to help employees keep up with all professional development opportunities at the University. The newly launched My Learning module is here to help employees find professional development opportunities offered by the Office of Human Resources, the Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office and LinkedIn Learning. And, this is just the first phase — when it reaches its full potential, My Learning will be a central place to find most of the professional development opportunities and compliance training offerings from across the University.

Note: My Learning doesn’t replace any student-facing learning management systems that are currently in place.

My Learning will also make it easier to keep track of all required training. Employees are often required to take multiple training sessions each year (such as FERPA, HIPAA and Information Security), and each session may be delivered a different way. As individual departments begin managing their training expectations through My Learning, employees will be able to see what training requirements are coming up for them and will experience a seamless delivery as most training will be delivered through a single channel.

For supervisors, My Learning will make it easier to manage team members’ professional development and to see what training they’ve completed as well. Supervisors can also assign training to employees and see a single training record that shows all the training they’ve completed in My Learning (in addition to past training that is currently tracked in ConnectCarolina.)

This is just the beginning of this transformative change in Human Resources. After the My Learning rollout, additional modules in Recruitment and Onboarding and Performance Management will be added to the system. Once they are all ready for use, the modules will work together, creating a one-stop shop for faculty and staff to grow and support their careers at Carolina.

Visit hr.unc.edu/carolinatalent to learn more.