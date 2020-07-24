Opening doors for the next generation of leaders

Claudia Kubowicz Malhotra is a dedicated member of the Kenan-Flagler Business School family. In 1998 she entered the Full-Time MBA program, and after graduating in 2000, Kubowicz Malhotra worked in consulting until coming back to Chapel Hill to serve as the associate director of the MBA program while pursuing her Ph.D. in marketing.

Today, she is a clinical associate professor of marketing at UNC Kenan-Flagler where she teaches in the Full-Time MBA program and Undergraduate Business Program.

One way Kubowicz Malhotra serves UNC Kenan-Flagler students is through STAR (Student Teams Achieving Results), a consulting program in which select MBA and Undergraduate Business students work together to provide solutions to real problems for corporate partners. She has worked with students and some high-profile clients, including KIND Healthy Snacks, headed by Mike Barkley (MBA ’93). That project was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and the STAR program was a highlight of their education, she says.

