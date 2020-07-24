Academics

Opening doors for the next generation of leaders

Professor Claudia Kubowicz Malhotra believes in the power of education and opportunity to change students’ lives.

Kenan-Flagler Business School, Friday, July 24th, 2020
Claudia Kubowicz Malhotra
Claudia Kubowicz Malhotra teaching before classes transitioned to remote learning. (Courtesy of Kenan-Flagler Business School)

Claudia Kubowicz Malhotra is a dedicated member of the Kenan-Flagler Business School family. In 1998 she entered the Full-Time MBA program, and after graduating in 2000, Kubowicz Malhotra worked in consulting until coming back to Chapel Hill to serve as the associate director of the MBA program while pursuing her Ph.D. in marketing.

Today, she is a clinical associate professor of marketing at UNC Kenan-Flagler where she teaches in the Full-Time MBA program and Undergraduate Business Program.

One way Kubowicz Malhotra serves UNC Kenan-Flagler students is through STAR (Student Teams Achieving Results), a consulting program in which select MBA and Undergraduate Business students work together to provide solutions to real problems for corporate partners. She has worked with students and some high-profile clients, including KIND Healthy Snacks, headed by Mike Barkley (MBA ’93). That project was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and the STAR program was a highlight of their education, she says.

Read more about Kubowicz Malhotra’s work with MBA and undergraduate students at UNC Kenan-Flagler.

 

You May Also Like...

    • Rethinking aging

      A Carolina professor weaves together personal experience, observations of others and history in examining how the pandemic degraded our ideas about the elderly and gave us a taste of old age.

    • Helping the sickest

      Christine Vigeland has spent her career researching how to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, from the H1N1 outbreak in 2010 to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

    • Balancing health and safety with economic recovery

      A new tool from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise will help business and policy leaders decide when and how the economy should reopen.