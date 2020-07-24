Helping the sickest

Christine Vigeland, M.D., an instructor in pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, found her calling during residency as the H1N1 pandemic was ending in 2010. She dedicated her career to researching acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and treating ICU patients. Ten years later, the knowledge she’s gained and her continued commitment to the most critical patients are guiding her through another pandemic.

Vigeland is a pulmonologist and cares for some of the sickest patients in a hospital — those in the intensive care unit (ICU). Those units are now filled with COVID-19 patients struggling with the ravaging effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has been widely shown to cause ARDS in the lungs. Vigeland spends a majority of her time researching how the body’s metabolism changes when someone has ARDS, and how targeting different metabolic pathways may promote recovery.

Read more about Vigeland’s research into ARDS and how she’s caring for COVID-19 patients.