Balancing health and safety with economic recovery

A new online dashboard from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise is helping guide critical policy decisions on reopening North Carolina’s economy amid rising cases of COVID-19.

The dashboard, which was created in collaboration with the North Carolina CEO Forum, was released July 7 and was explained at a Kenan Institute webinar, “Reopening Amid COVID-19: The False Choice Between Lives and Livelihoods.”

The tool aggregates real-time, nonstandard economic and public health data in an effort to paint a clearer picture of the trade-offs associated with reopening the economy for policymakers and other leaders.

“This represents an apolitical, nonpartisan collection of business leaders from across our state, working in concert with Kenan Institute,” said Christian Lundblad, the Levin Distinguished Professor of Finance at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business. “A central tenet of the forum is to help policymakers, business leaders and other important decision-makers navigate the trade-offs associated with our economic reopening.”

Although some have painted reopening as a risky decision that could cost human lives, Lundblad explained that the need to preserve lives during the pandemic doesn’t necessarily have to outweigh the need to preserve the livelihood of the state’s economy.

“Economic activity is the lifeblood of American well-being,” Lundblad said. “If the sole policy objective were to limit the spread of the virus, a lockdown would be a remarkably effective tool. However, while that was necessary, the lockdown has exacted a significant human toll along some other important dimensions.”

In the absence of a vaccine for the coronavirus, Lundblad acknowledged that it is expected for cases to continue to rise as states reopen.

“The vaccine may be a long way off. So, our objective, to be perfectly frank, is not to minimize positive tests,” Lundblad said. “Instead, it’s entirely reasonable to expect that cases will necessarily rise as we work through the challenges of carefully facilitating critical economic activity.”

Lundblad said that the Kenan Institute’s proposed framework suggests that economic reopening decisions should be directly tied to hospital capacity, to ensure that both patients with the coronavirus, as well as those seeking routine care, are able to receive the care they need.

“Intelligent experimentation needs to carefully allow cases to rise without exceeding hospital capacity,” Lundblad said.

The dashboard tracks data related to hospital capacity, like the hospitalization rate across the state and the percent of the population that is delaying healthcare treatments due to the pandemic, in hopes that business leaders can consult the data and the Kenan Institute’s guidance when making reopening decisions.

The dashboard also tracks economic factors, like socioeconomic adversity and economic vulnerability.

Lundblad said that it is important for business leaders to understand that the virus disproportionately affects certain segments of the population, and to consider those groups when making decisions.

“The uncomfortable reality is that laid-off workers and those that have been deemed essential and are working in riskier environments, they’re disproportionately African American and Hispanic. They have significantly lower household assets and base incomes,” Lundblad said. “These are precisely the dimensions along which the disease and broader notions of injustice right now are being disproportionately experienced.”

David Carroll, a senior fellow at the Kenan Institute and long-time leader at Wells Fargo, said that the data included in the dashboard fills in the “stunning lack of data” felt by business leaders around the state during the pandemic and reopening process.

“I’m not talking about just infection rates and mortality data, but detailed economic, behavioral and social data to gauge the consequences of both the virus itself and the consequences of the economic shutdown,” Carroll said.

Greg Brown, distinguished professor of finance at UNC Kenan-Flagler and director of the Kenan Institute, said that the dashboard is in “version 1.0,” and that the team at the Kenan Institute will continue to update it so that it can be as useful as possible to leaders and decision-makers.

“We very much want people to suggest additional data that would be useful to them, and then we can go about collecting and curating that data,” Brown said. “This effort is entirely about providing a resource for other people to make better decisions and lowering the overall cost of data collection and sharing.”