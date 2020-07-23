July 23 Roadmap updates 

The Carolina Together website has a host of new information about campus care kits, testing and tracing, course delivery methods and more, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in his weekly update to campus July 23.

The Roadmap to Fall 2020 is built around a collective commitment that faculty, staff and students will embrace and practice Carolina’s Community Standards and University Guidelines and promote a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

“The risk of COVID-19 cannot be eliminated, but when you ‘Know your W’s’ — Wear a Mask, Watch your Distance and remain 6 feet apart, Wash your hands often — you are doing your part to keep others safe both on campus and in our local communities,” Blouin wrote. “Carolina is a place where we care for one another and doing so has never been more important as we work to fulfill our mission of teaching, research and service.”

The message included these updates:

Student acknowledgement

As a condition of enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester, all students are required to acknowledge the University’s Community Standards by proceeding through the COVID-19 Notice and Student Acknowledgement on ConnectCarolina.

Carolina Together Care Kits

The University is providing Carolina Together Care Kits for students, faculty and staff who return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester. The kits include masks, hand sanitizer and other items. For employees, kits will be distributed by each unit’s Community Protective Equipment coordinator beginning Aug. 10.

Course delivery methods

The schools, academic staff and faculty are working to provide options for the way courses are delivered so students can take advantage of the flexibility of studying either remotely or on campus.

Directional signs

The University’s facilities and housekeeping staff have installed directional signs in buildings across campus. These signs indicate the ideal flow for people to enter and exit the buildings and move through the hallways and stairwells. Placement of the signs for each building has been carefully designed in consultation with individual departments, deans and the classroom operations team and in consultation with public health experts.

CARES Act funding

The University is providing resources to answer questions about funding provided under the CARES Act. Scholarships and Student Aid has updated its website with information specifically for students interested in financial support for COVID-19 pandemic-related hardships.

Contact tracing

Consistent with the State Human Resources Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as well as other privacy considerations, schools, departments and units should not communicate about COVID-19 positive cases broadly to their populations. Individuals who have been potentially exposed to a positive individual will be notified through the University’s contact tracing procedures.

Fraternity, sorority life

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life is working with fraternity and sorority house leadership to develop COVID-19-related house management plans based on CDC guidance and with significant oversight from the Orange County Health Department. The University, in cooperation with the OCHD, will review these plans prior to the start of the fall semester.

