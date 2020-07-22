State legislature appropriates planning funds, authorizes construction and renovation for two Carolina schools

A bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1 authorizes up to nearly $200 million for UNC-Chapel Hill from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) for much-needed construction at two schools.

The School of Nursing was authorized to receive up to $45 million in the SCIF to renovate Carrington Hall, and the Kenan-Flagler Business School was authorized to receive up to $150 million in the SCIF for a proposed new building that will allow the school to increase undergraduate enrollment, provided that the school obtains commitments for one-half the project cost ($75 million) by June 30, 2022, using non-state funds.

“We appreciate the important investment our state legislators and governor have made toward expanding the Kenan-Flagler Business School and renovating our UNC School of Nursing,” said UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “Demand for a business degree at Carolina far exceeds the available space and expansion will allow the school to increase the number of business professionals, alumni-created startups and jobs in North Carolina. Likewise, much-needed renovations and safety improvements to our nation’s top-rated public School of Nursing will ensure those we entrust with keeping North Carolinians healthy can also learn and thrive in a safe environment.”

Leaky classrooms

Carrington Hall, the home of the School of Nursing since 1969, has been on the University’s short list for renovation or replacement since as early as 2006, when its primary systems, including electrical, HVAC, plumbing and roofing, were determined to be “beyond useful life” according to state facilities inspectors. By 2020, 16 of its faculty offices and classrooms had been closed due to leaching asbestos.

In addition, the North Carolina Legislature appropriated $2.5 million in planning money for fiscal year 2021, with an additional $2.5 million should the federal government give the state flexibility to use the CARES Act for this purpose.

“We are thrilled beyond words and so grateful to the Legislature for meeting our very real need,” said Nena Peragallo Montano, dean and professor of the school. “We are ranked the number one public school of nursing in the nation and are an invaluable resource to the state and to healthcare, but we have been teaching students in classrooms that leak, that often don’t have heat in the winter, that don’t have enough electrical outlets and that have significant ADA issues. These funds will finally enable us to plan and develop a facility worthy of the world-class students, faculty and staff the UNC School of Nursing attracts. We can’t wait to get started.”

Growing pains

The Legislature provided $7 million in planning money for Kenan-Flagler Business School’s proposed building, with an additional $7 million if the federal government gives the state flexibility on CARES Act funds. The project will enable the school to increase enrollment in the undergraduate business program by at least 50%.

Ever since the business school was founded in 1919, student demand has grown and, in recent years, outpaced its ability to serve talented Carolina students who want to major in business. Today, UNC Kenan-Flagler is able to accept only half of its undergraduate applicants each year, despite their impressive qualifications.

“We are at full capacity,” said Douglas A. Shackelford, dean of UNC Kenan-Flagler and Meade H. Willis Distinguished Professor of Taxation. “During the last decade, UNC Kenan-Flagler doubled its graduate enrollment. We’ve expanded into the basement and the attic, and don’t have enough classroom/study space or offices for faculty and staff. Staff are working in three locations, including rental space in town. This investment will enable us to undertake similar growth in our undergraduate program during this decade.”

UNC Kenan-Flagler has approximately 1,000 undergraduate business, 1,440 MBA, 350 master of accounting and 70 doctoral students.

The N.C. General Assembly made an initial $1 million investment in 2017 to support the selection of a design team and start building programming and design for the capital project.

The School already has received generous private support for the building, including an $11 million gift from Steve and Jackie Bell, announced in April, and an eight-figure commitment from another generous donor.

“It is truly remarkable that these funds came through in the bleakest of financial times,” Shackelford said. “Despite many challenges this year, since March alone we have received the Bells’ wonderful gift, a very encouraging opportunity at Executive Development and now these funds for our new home. This amazing news gives us fresh hope for a very bright tomorrow for UNC Kenan-Flagler.”

Editor’s note: This article was updated on July 22.