Committee endorses history commission’s list of names to be removed

A committee to review names to be removed from buildings endorsed a list presented to them by the University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward at its first meeting on July 21. The 13-member committee of faculty, students, alumni and trustees voted unanimously that the names of Charles Brantley Aycock, Julian Shakespeare Carr, Josephus Daniels and Thomas Ruffin Sr. be removed from campus buildings.

A new procedure for name removal approved by the Board of Trustees on July 16 requires that a committee appointed by the chancellor review written requests for the removal of a name, investigate the claims and provide a written report of their recommendation. Adoption of the guidelines followed the trustees’ June 17 decision to lift the 16-year moratorium on renaming campus buildings that it enacted in May 2015.

In this case, the documentary evidence behind the request came from a 25-page report that the history commission submitted earlier this month to Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. Because the history commission’s recommendation came with its own historical documentation, Chair David Routh, vice chancellor for University development, recommended that it be embedded in a brief committee report that could be submitted to the chancellor in the next few days.

“I was particularly impressed with the way you prepared, the way you had this conversation, your thoughtfulness,” Routh told the committee. “I think we’ve done what the chancellor asked of us, and I’m really proud to be a part of you and this group and proud to be a Tar Heel.”

Chancellor Guskiewicz will then review the report and present a formal request to the Board of Trustees. The trustees are not scheduled to meet again until September, but Guskiewicz indicated at the July 16 trustee meeting that he would like the name removals to be considered at a special meeting before July 31.