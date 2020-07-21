How to prepare your child for college during a pandemic

As colleges and universities around the country prepare for students to return to campus in the midst of a pandemic, what can parents do to help their children stay safe?

“College is going to be particularly challenging,” says UNC Health pediatrician Elizabeth Blyth, M.D. “College students live together in close quarters, they eat together and they socialize throughout the week.”

Read six tips from UNC Health experts for parents to help their college students minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 when they return to campus.