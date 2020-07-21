Creating more equitable makerspaces

Maggie Melo, assistant professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science, has been awarded funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to study how the physical and affective characteristics of makerspaces encourage or inhibit participation by students from marginalized communities.

The NSF CAREER award will provide more than $715,000 in funding over five years to support the project, titled “Equity in the Making: Investigating Spatial Arrangements of Makerspaces and Their Impact on Diverse User Populations.”

According to Melo’s grant proposal, educators have struggled to attract makerspace users from marginalized undergraduate communities, particularly Black, Indigenous and people of color.

