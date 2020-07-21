Carolina requires students to follow health guidelines

Carolina is requiring all students to abide by the COVID-19 public health and University guidelines as a condition of enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester.

Students, whether studying on campus or remotely, must sign an acknowledgement by July 27 to attend classes this fall, University leaders wrote in a campus email to students on July 20.

“It is essential for students to understand their role in contributing to a safe and healthy environment,” the leaders wrote. “On campus and off, members of the University community must do their part to help foster a healthy campus environment.”

The email came from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Provost Bob Blouin and Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jonathan Sauls.

Carolina Together, the University’s Roadmap for the fall semester, communicates clear Community Standards and University Guidelines that must be taken to help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

“Carolina is a place where we care for one another,” the email read. “Although the risk of COVID-19 cannot be eliminated from campus, our collective commitment to consistently embracing and practicing these Community Standards and University Guidelines is how we can work together to help promote a safe and healthy campus for everyone.”

Students can fulfill this requirement by logging into ConnectCarolina and proceeding through the COVID-19 Notice and Student Acknowledgement. To complete the requirement, students must read the University guidelines on face masks, physical distancing and health monitoring included on the page.