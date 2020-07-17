July 16 Roadmap for Fall 2020 updates

Updates to the Carolina Together website in the coming days will provide clearer information on plans for fall semester including physical-distancing guidelines, testing, tracing and changes in parking, wrote Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin in a July 16 message to campus. Blouin is also executive director of Carolina’s Roadmap for Fall 2020.

Recent design changes to the website provide clearer access to information for faculty and staff, and for students, families and the community. The new design focuses on responding to the feedback and questions the provost has been receiving.

Website updates will include information to guide the University’s decision making on off-ramp decisions. The University will make any operational decisions in consultation with the UNC System. The metrics include:

Campus adherence to Community Standards and guidelines

National, regional and local trends in viral prevalence

Availability of rapid and accurate testing and contact tracing

Continuity of critical functions in support of on-campus operations

Consideration of external factors that may influence campus operations

The message reminded readers of community standards that include the University’s guideline on physical distancing. Students, staff, faculty and visitors have a responsibility to remain at least six feet apart. Blouin also mentioned that signs and other markers across campus will provide a constant reminder of this guideline as well as guidelines on face masks.

Blouin also said that campus medical and health partners are evaluating options and capabilities for testing and tracing with their best practices informed by Carolina’s guideline for health monitoring, testing and contact tracing, and isolation/quarantine.

Regarding parking and transportation, the message outlined some changes that take effect Aug. 1 and pointed the campus community to Transportation and Parking for additional information. Changes include:

Virtual permits — your vehicle license plate will serve as your permit.

Weeknight parking permits will be honored in designated lots beginning at 4 p.m. to facilitate campus access for evening classes and work schedules.

Eligible commuters will receive a reduced-cost permit that reflects teleworking/hybrid class schedules adjusted for fall semester.

Semester permits and increased daily parking options for commuters.

All regularly enrolled students will be assessed the same tuition and mandatory fees, whether participating in classes in person, through remote instruction or a combination of both, Blouin wrote.

The message also stated that the University is preparing care kits for students and employees who return to campus. Each kit will contain masks, hand sanitizer and other items to help people follow community standards.

Visit the Carolina Together site for more information. Contact the provost with questions, concerns and feedback using this form.