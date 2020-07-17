Gillings researchers identify strategy for scaled-up COVID-19 testing

Researchers at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the University of California at San Francisco have identified a possible testing model for SARS-CoV-2 that could be used to screen groups of people for COVID-19. This testing could be scaled up to screen two to 20 times as many people as an individual test, and has the potential to identify positive cases more efficiently than other molecular-based tests currently in use.

“Group testing is a long-standing and well-established method for increasing efficiency of screening, dating back to the 1940s,” said Daniel Westreich, Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health. “More recently it has been used to detect acute HIV in North Carolina and elsewhere; we think group testing can play a critical role in scaling up testing for SARS-CoV-2 as well.”

