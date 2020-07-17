Dismantling the ‘isms’

As the inaugural Dean’s Fellow for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the UNC School of Education, Dana Griffin will advise and work with leadership, faculty, staff and students to advance diversity, equity and inclusion across the School.

“This position was created in response to recent events, racial events, so I know this is a needed position,” says Griffin. “I also know that this is going to be a hard job because it involves change and involves going up against the status quo, and change is hard and is difficult. I’m stepping into it with my eyes wide open.”

Read more about Griffin’s goals and hopes for the future of the School of Education.