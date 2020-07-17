Creating lives of purpose

University Career Services provides personalized career education to Carolina underclassmen, seniors, graduate students and alumni. Interim Executive Director Tierney Bates believes that uncertain economic times are when his office should be most active in helping students find employment.

“My vision is to help create lives of purpose and legacy using personalized and innovative career education to empower student success and transformation,” says Bates. “Since we went remote, my work has increased due to the number of students who lost job offers or internships due to COVID-19.”

