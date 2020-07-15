Chancellor shares updates with Faculty Executive Committee

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz encouraged participation in Carolina’s community standards at Monday’s Faculty Executive Committee meeting to ensure a safe return to campus in early August.

The community standards are an integral part of the Roadmap for Fall 2020, and include frequent hand-washing, practicing physical distancing and wearing a face covering.

Upholding the standards is the shared responsibility of faculty, staff and students, along with the broader Chapel Hill community, Guskiewicz said.

The recent rise in the number of cases in North Carolina is concerning, he said. In anticipation of the return of students and to protect the community and prevent hot spots, Orange County amended its emergency declaration, effective July 10. After 10 p.m., restaurants are not allowed to have onsite consumption of food or beverages, including in outdoor dining areas. Alcohol sales are not permitted between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“We share this responsibility to adhere to the standards and help keep everyone safe,” Guskiewicz said. “We need one another now more than ever. We need to come together to think about how to do this safely.”

Currently, 56% of courses are scheduled to be taught in person and 44% will be taught online, he said, adding that he continues to work with deans to define the offramps. Prior to Monday’s FEC meeting, Guskiewicz met with student leaders to get input from them on the return to campus.

In a panel discussion about the return to campus, Kenneth Pittman, executive director for campus health; Jonathan Sauls, interim vice chancellor for student affairs; Bubba Cunningham, athletics director; and Mario Ciocca, director of sports medicine, addressed questions from FEC members ranging from the recent positive cases in student-athletes to off-campus parties as part of Greek life.

In another update, Amy Locklear Hertel, the chancellor’s chief of staff, and Sibby Anderson-Thompkins, interim chief diversity officer, provided an overview of Build Our Community Together, the first strategic initiative in Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good. Hertel and Anderson-Thompkins are co-captains of the initiative.

The initiative’s strategic objectives were revised to reflect input from the Roadmap to Racial Equity and the current situation with the pandemic. In addition, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council will be created to advise the University’s chief diversity officer and to represent the collective voice to advise the provost and chancellor on best practices for structural change.

The Office of Faculty Governance is planning another Community Conversation for faculty via Zoom from noon-2 p.m. on Friday, July 24.