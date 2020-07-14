Molecular approaches to detect and mitigate COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the critical need to work collaboratively and rapidly to unleash breakthrough solutions.

Ronit Freeman, an associate professor of applied physical sciences and biomedical engineering in the College of Arts & Sciences, is working with two interdisciplinary teams and received a total of $275,000 through the Research Corporation for Science Advancement’s COVID-19 initiative.

The main focus of Freeman and her co-investigators’ research is the crown of spikes decorating the virus, as they are the key components that unlock viral entry to host cells. The team will employ computational models of different spike structures along the infection pathway and develop “molecular cages” that will effectively lock the spike conformations in place.

