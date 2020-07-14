‘Mixed reality’ for suicide prevention

Assistant Professor Marisa Marraccini has won a career development grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) with which she will develop and conduct initial testing of a “mixed reality” supplement to interventions for adolescents being treated in hospitals for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

The funding comes from a National Institutes of Health career development grant program — the K Series — that supports promising scientists at early stages of their careers.

The $677,000 grant will support four years of development and testing of an intervention that uses “mixed reality” — including both virtual and augmented reality — technology as a supplement to the treatment adolescents receive in hospitals for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The intervention will enable adolescents to view and react to simulations of situations they may encounter when they return to school, giving them an opportunity to rehearse their reactions.

Read more about Marraccini’s four-year research project and how it will improve adolescent mental health.