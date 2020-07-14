How neighborhood characteristics impact residents

How do neighborhood characteristics such as school quality and transit accessibility influence the well-being of low-income families?

Center for Urban and Regional Studies (CURS) Research Associate Atticus Jaramillo, along with CURS researchers Bill Rohe and Michael Webb, explored this question in a new study that analyzed how different neighborhood characteristics are associated with Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) recipients’ subjective well-being, as measured by neighborhood satisfaction.

“We focused on this topic because subjective well-being is linked to a variety of important outcomes, such as health, productivity and social relationships,” Jaramillo said. “So, a complete understanding of how opportunity neighborhoods impact low-income households’ lives requires consideration of subjective well-being.”

Read more about how neighborhood characteristics can affect the individual outcomes of recipients of HCVs.