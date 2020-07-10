The department of Asian studies gets a new name

As of July 1, 2020, the department of Asian studies (DAS) is changing its name to the department of Asian and Middle Eastern studies (DAMES).

The faculty voted unanimously in the fall of 2019 to change the department’s name to more accurately reflect its teaching, research and role within the University. The change does not represent a shift of curricular focus, but rather an attempt to transparently acknowledge that the department started as the curriculum in East Asian Studies and has grown over the years — with the addition of Hindi-Urdu and South Asian Studies, Arabic and Arab Cultures, as well as the addition of Hebrew, Korean and Korean Studies, Persian and Turkish. The name change is also timely as the department recruits applicants for its new graduate program, called the M.A. in Asian and Middle Eastern Studies.

Read more about the department’s new master’s degree program.