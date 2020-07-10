Two recent student-led papers based on research in the undergraduate “Seafood Forensics” class show that seafood mislabeling in North Carolina is widespread and unchecked. Mislabeling allows cheaper or illegally caught seafood species to be marketed as species that are recognizable to consumers.

In a paper published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers show that 34% of 106 shrimp sold as local by 60 vendors across North Carolina was mislabeled. One-third of shrimp marketed as local was actually whiteleg shrimp, an imported and globally farmed species native to the eastern Pacific.

Similar research in the journal PeerJ, focused on red snapper, one of the most frequently mislabeled seafood species. Out of 52 samples analyzed from restaurants, markets and grocery stores across North Carolina, 90% were mislabeled, with restaurants mislabeling 100% of the time.

Scientists say this can have negative impacts on the local fisheries industry and even create health risks for consumers.

John Bruno, a marine ecologist and professor in the department of biology in the College of Arts & Sciences who co-teaches the class, and Morgan Korzik, a biology major and first author on the PLOS ONE paper, recently discussed the findings.

