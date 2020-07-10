Library introduces book pickup, announces fall plans

Faculty, staff, students and others seeking books and items from the University Libraries will be able to place requests online and pick up library materials outdoors beginning July 13.

The contactless pickup service is the first step in University Libraries’ phased reopening plan. Campus libraries have operated remotely since mid-March due to the pandemic.

University affiliates with an ONYEN and anyone with a borrower’s card can use the pickup service to request circulating items for pickup outside Davis Library or the Health Sciences Library.

Mostly online through fall

University Libraries will begin offering limited hours and study spaces in Davis Library and the Health Sciences Library starting August 3.

Most other library services, including consultations and assistance, instructions, reserves and programs, will continue online through the fall. The library will prioritize the purchase of electronic resources for research and teaching and expand its capacity to scan, digitize and electronically deliver materials, especially from Wilson Special Collections Library. This emphasis will allow researchers, instructors and learners to continue their work, regardless of location.

“We want every member of the Carolina community to be successful in this unusual semester. That begins by doing everything we can to keep people safe,” said Elaine L. Westbrooks, vice provost for University Libraries and university librarian.

Cleaning shared surfaces and maintaining physical distancing in buildings designed to bring people together are particular challenges in the library environment, said Westbrooks.

Changes in Davis Library and the Health Sciences Library include:

Everyone in library buildings will need to wear a face mask and maintain six feet of physical distancing.

Stack floors will be closed. Users may place an online request for books or other items, and library staff will retrieve them.

Furniture will be spread out to encourage physical distancing. The library is seeking to implement a table reservation system.

Public computers, printers and other technology will not be available in library buildings.

Faculty and graduate students with offices and carrels can make an appointment to retrieve books and belongings. Offices and carrels will not be available for routine use.

Most reserve readings will be electronic. Remaining print reserves will be available in Davis Library, rather than the Undergraduate Library.

Library personnel will carefully assess how the new service models are working and will determine whether services can be gradually scaled up or if conditions require a return to delivering more services remotely.

“We are navigating this new normal alongside everyone else in the community. We are approaching reopening cautiously, so that we can learn as we go along and make adjustments going forward,” said Westbrooks.

To learn more, read the University Libraries’ complete reopening plan or send questions to libraryreopening@unc.edu.