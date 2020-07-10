From garden to table

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Since 2015, Edible Campus UNC has been growing fruits, herbs and vegetables in gardens throughout campus and sharing the harvests with the Carolina community.

The program manages nearly a dozen public gardens filled with edible, medicinal and pollinator plants while also tending to a private quarter-acre garden behind Davis Library that is dedicated to providing fresh food for the student-run food pantry, Carolina Cupboard.

Now, Edible Campus UNC is taking its mission of engaging Tar Heels in topics of food and agricultural sustainability to a new level by publishing a cookbook that features the food grown on campus.

“This is a cookbook about healthy eating on a budget,” said Laura Mindlin, coordinator of Edible Campus UNC. “The recipes have all been compiled or created by students across campus.”

The new cookbook, which will be available for free online and have a printed edition later this summer, will help students, faculty and staff take the crops straight to their kitchen to create healthy meals.

“We’re hoping that this cookbook can provide this new spark of excitement and new recipes and new ideas that people can cook during this time and still feel like they’re maintaining their budget and cooking healthily for their family,” Mindlin said.