New digital lab expedites COVID-19 analyses

Data analysis and visualization are helping answer a variety of questions about COVID-19: Who is most at risk? How is the disease spreading? What approaches might work best for treatments? But setting up a computer environment to analyze the large amounts of data needed to answer such questions is no easy task. It requires selecting data libraries, software and hardware and estimating how much memory and computing power will be needed.

Renaissance Computing Institute (RENCI) scientists have developed a new digital data science laboratory called Blackbalsam that can help significantly shorten the planning stage for these efforts with a standardized environment housing computational and data sets for COVID-19 analytics.

Read more about how the laboratory is helping scientists conduct COVID-19 research quickly.