Introducing From The Well

Carolina employees have a new way to get important University news and information. Beginning today, The Well has expanded its reach with an email newsletter, From The Well.

The Well, launched last September, is Carolina’s dedicated employee news site. Faculty and staff can read the day’s top news, learn about projects in schools, units and departments, and meet employees who support Carolina’s mission of research, teaching and service. Faculty and staff will be opted into the email, but anyone may subscribe.

From The Well highlights the most relevant and engaging stories from around Carolina, including a daily feature called In the Know, short and important bits of information to help employees get through the day, such as traffic and parking updates, construction detours, fun events on campus and important reminders like open enrollment deadlines. The email will arrive on Tuesdays and Fridays through the summer and then daily beginning Aug. 10, through the end of fall semester.

For decades prior to September 2019, the University Gazette, was a traditional print and online news vehicle published 20 times a year. The shift to an all-digital format has allowed the University Communications team to publish more stories, link directly to additional relevant content and ensure readers are updated with news and information several times each week and in real-time when needed. The genesis of From The Well came from an employee survey and focus groups.

“In these unprecedented times, it’s never been more important to make it easy for our faculty and staff to connect with the University and each other,” said Joel Curran, vice chancellor of University Communications. “We live and work in an even more complex environment, and The Well helps ensure our employees not only get the information they need but have an opportunity to engage with the stories and people who make Carolina special.”

To get important news updates and links to breaking news, employees can also follow @TheWellUNC on Twitter.