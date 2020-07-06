Best of Focus Carolina Special Edition

We’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina Special Edition. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from these faculty members:

Jon Abramowitz is a professor of clinical psychology in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences and an expert in anxiety disorders. He is also the director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic. His research and clinical interests focus on anxiety and related disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Michael Emch combines expertise in epidemiology and geography to track the spread of infectious diseases. His team is mapping over space and time where COVID-19 testing has occurred. This information, combined with other data, helps determine where testing deserts might exist.

Cheryl L. Woods Giscombé is the LeVine Family Distinguished Term Associate Professor in Quality of Life, Health Promotion and Wellness, Macy Faculty Scholar and Director, Interprofessional Leadership Institute for Mental Health Equity in the UNC School of Nursing. She is trained in both nursing and psychology and leads self-care initiatives.

Kara Hume is a Fellow at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as associate professor in the UNC School of Education. Hume has worked with children and young adults on the autism spectrum for almost 30 years in a variety of capacities, including a home program therapist, teacher, trainer, and consultant.

Jordynn Jack, a professor of English and comparative literature, used the transition to remote learning as an opportunity for her students to apply what they were learning: writing journals about their experiences during the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

Steven King is an expert in using emerging technologies and believes that COVID-19 is jumpstarting the future of remote work. King is an associate professor of multimedia journalism and emerging technologies at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill holding a joint appointment with the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media and Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Dr. Nigel Shaun Matthews is an associate professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and director of telehealth at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry. Under Matthews’ direction and with a team from the school, North Carolinians now have access to virtual dental services during the COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to a new initiative. The school is now offering teledentistry services through a virtual helpline for patients across the state.

Benjamin Mason Meier is an associate professor in global health policy who works in the UNC department of public policy in the College of Arts & Sciences and in the department of health policy and management in the Gillings School of Global Public Health. His interdisciplinary research spans global health, international law and public policy and examines rights-based approaches to health policy.

