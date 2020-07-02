Latest Roadmap updates

The best way to limit the spread of the virus is to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering or face mask, wrote Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin, who is also serving as executive director of Carolina’s Roadmap for Fall 2020. Here are some specifics from the July 2 message:

Students, staff, faculty and visitors should remain at least 6 feet away from other people whenever possible in all indoor and outdoor settings, including classrooms.

The classroom operations team has worked with each of the schools to map out ideal classroom configurations. All schools have been required to put forward a comprehensive plan for fall 2020, including how to configure classrooms consistent with CDC 6 feet physical distancing guidance, when feasible.

Indoors, anyone on campus must wear a face covering or face mask and maintain 6 feet of physical distance or observe facility specific requirements. Outdoors, a face covering or face mask is required when 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible.

If a member of the Carolina community — including students, faculty and staff — tests positive for COVID-19, we will follow standard contact tracing protocols to identify and communicate directly with those who had close contact with the individual.

Consistent with the State Human Resources Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as well as other privacy considerations, schools, departments and units should not communicate about COVID-19 positive cases broadly to their populations. The University will determine the release of non-identifying communications about clusters of positive results based on approved guidelines.

Courses with more than 35 students will be taught remotely unless a request by the school’s dean is approved by the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost.

As the Roadmap evolves, new updates will be posted at Carolina Together website. Contact the provost’s office with your questions, concerns and feedback using this form.