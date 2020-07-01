HR issues additional guidance on work and leave provisions

The UNC System Office issued additional guidance on work and leave provisions due to COVID-19 effective July 1, 2020, until revised or rescinded.

The new guidance includes the following key updates:

Employees who are not expected to report to a University worksite but cannot telework because their position and duties cannot be performed remotely, and because reasonable alternate remote work is not feasible or productive, may receive COVID-19 paid administrative leave at one-third of the employee’s pay for the scheduled hours they cannot telework.

For elder care needs due to COVID-19-related elder care facility closings, employees may receive COVID-19 paid administrative leave at two-thirds of the employee’s pay for the period of scheduled time they are unavailable due to providing elder care. This leave is provided equivalent to the same compensation rules and eligibility requirements applied to FFCRA for childcare. This also means that the maximum elder care benefit for an employee is twelve weeks (or fewer, depending on the employee’s FMLA eligibility). Once all FFCRA-equivalent leave is exhausted, employees may receive COVID-19 paid administrative leave at one-third of the employee’s pay for scheduled hours they cannot work due to elder care needs.

Once FFCRA leave is exhausted, employees may receive COVID-19 paid administrative leave at one-third of the employee’s pay for scheduled hours they cannot work due to the reason outlined in the FFCRA to qualify for Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) and/or Expanded Family and Medical Leave (EFML). In addition, once an employee has exhausted all of their accrued leave and paid time off, absences due to reasons outlined in the FFCRA to qualify for EPSL (subject to quarantine/isolation order, advised to self-quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and awaiting a diagnosis), will receive COVID-19 paid administrative leave at 100% of the employee’s pay, up to 160 hours.

Chancellors have the discretion to provide a “leave bank” (like the Voluntary Shared Leave program) so that employees within the institution can donate leave to colleagues who are not required to report to work onsite and who are unable to telework due to the nature of their position and/or who have ongoing child/elder care needs, but who have exhausted their own personal leave accruals. Chancellor Guskiewicz has authorized the establishment of this leave bank at Carolina , and the Office of Human Resources will communicate additional details once a process for administering this bank has been finalized.

The University will continue to review and revise these guidelines as necessary to respond to further developments under the Governor’s three-phase return program.

The Office of Human Resources will inform the campus community when more guidance from the UNC System Office is available on future changes to the Governor’s orders and any impact those may have on the work and leave provisions. Plans for return to work on campus are currently underway. Your supervisor will provide instructions in the coming weeks regarding employees’ expected date to return to work on campus. The Office of Human Resources will also distribute a Return to Work on Campus Guide soon with information to help facilitate this process.