Study finds little difference between medical home care outcomes

Those with severe mental illness (SMI), such as major depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, utilize primary care services at a lower rate than many other people and are at a higher risk of poor health outcomes. To address this concern, medical home care has been utilized to assist people with SMI in managing their conditions.

A recent study from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health has found that these medical homes provide a similar quality of care to individuals with SMI across several different practice types.

Although Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) often focus on meeting the unique social challenges that people with SMIs face, like lack of insurance, low income and limited access to care, the team found that the variance in outcomes was relatively minimal between FQHCs and other types of medical homes.

