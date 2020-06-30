In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, June 30
Important information for your day.
Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for an update on Thursday this week due to the Fourth of July holiday.
- Participate in a faculty conversation on “Teaching, Learning, Medicine and Ethics in Pandemic Times,” presented by the Institute for the Arts and Humanities and the Center for Faculty Excellence from 1-3 p.m. this afternoon.
- Register for the online discussion “Creating a Space for Black Entrepreneurs” from the Entrepreneurship Center at Kenan-Flagler Business School from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
- Listen to Compose Carolina, a summer music series hosted by the music department and Carolina Performing Arts. Alumnus Noah Balamucki and co-writer Fadi Khoury will premiere their composition “U.S.S. Elusion in June” from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
- Download a personalized document that provides an annual snapshot of your total compensation in 2019, including salary, taxes, benefits, vacation and sick days.
- Read the latest updates to the Roadmap for Fall 2020 by visiting the Carolina Together website.