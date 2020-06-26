Speaking out against racism

The killing of George Floyd by white Minneapolis police officers in May marked an important turning point in the way the world thinks about race. Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations spread across the globe. International organizations put out statements in support of the movement and changed the way they do business, including dropping Aunt Jemima (Quaker Oats) and banning the Confederate flag (NASCAR). Police are being fired and charged with crimes for violence, and efforts to reform policing are gaining traction like never before.

Locally, Confederate statues in Raleigh came toppling down, and the University Board of Trustees lifted a 16-year moratorium on renaming campus buildings.

The protests have sparked a national re-examination of institutional racism, which three Carolina-led online panel discussions tackled last week. The conversations (all recorded and available online) were lively, the participants candid and the overall tone seemed optimistic, if guarded, that maybe – finally — attitudes are really changing.

Participants: moderator Lori Carter-Edwards, director of the NC TraCS Community and Stakeholder Engagement program; and speakers Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, Wes Bellamy of 100 Black Men of America, Rev. James D. Gailliard of Rocky Mount, UNC-Chapel Hill Police Chief David Perry and retiree Lloyd Bradsher of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

This conversation targeted a national audience, featuring local law enforcement officials as well as activists and experts from other parts of the country. Speakers focused on Black males and their experiences with policing.

Morgan led off with the emotional story of her CNN reporter son, a Black man, being detained by police when he was covering the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. She got up early that morning to watch her son’s report and instead saw him being handcuffed and led away by police. Immediately her cell phone lit up. “People are sending me prayers. They’re sending me prayer signs. They’re sending me tears. Imagine what it’s like that your son has been arrested and your entire community understands that his life is at risk,” she said. “It is not right that we live in two Americas.”

As a Black man, a father and a police chief, Perry encouraged all people to become informed and take action against bad policing. “I think people need to know their rights. It is so powerful just to be able to tell a person you do not have to consent to a search,” he said. “They need to know how to ask specific questions about these law enforcement leaders and get them out of office, get them out of these leadership positions if they’re not doing the things that are important to protect all people.”

Bradsher agreed with Perry and added that law enforcement personnel need to interact with the communities they serve when they’re not on duty, too. “When there are activities going on throughout your community, are you participating? If you connect with your community, then you can see how things can escalate and how things can be de-escalated.”

Bellamy expressed optimism about the future based on who has been protesting this time. “We have a collective not only of younger folks, but older folks and specifically Black folk who are saying that we are willing to focus on what we must do for us. And I think that is something that we can hold on. I think it’s something that we can use to catapult us in a different direction.”

Gailliard was more cautious, reminding others of the deep-seated nature of the problem. “I think the answer lies within building back up the necessary infrastructure so that our communities are not stuck with simply being policed,” he said. “You know, it took us 450 years to get here. If we think we’re going to be over this in six months, I think we’re mistaken.”

Participants: moderator Lloyd Kramer, history professor and Carolina Public Humanities director; and speakers political science professor Frank R. Baumgartner, associate professor of political science Christopher J. Clark, communications department chair Patricia Parker, and law professor and director of the UNC Center for Civil Rights Ted Shaw.

This conversation explored the origins of race as a concept, the institutionalization of racism and how to fix a system that only works for some.

“It’s imperative that we understand that race is not a biological concept,” Parker said. “It is a social construct.” Centuries of annihilation and enslavement of people of color by white people have led to and reinforced a concept of a master race. “It’s a system of power that tries to keep reinventing itself.”

A recurring theme was the idea that more white Americans are waking up to racial disparities. When Baumgartner shares his research on traffic stops in North Carolina, showing that a Black man is four times more likely to be stopped and searched by police than a white man, he said there are starkly different reactions from his audience members: “Sometimes a Black man in the audience will say, ‘I cannot believe that they pay professors like you to write books on this topic because everything you said is so obvious,’ while a white audience member will say, ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m shocked!’”

Shaw said that civil rights activists have been pointing out for years how the law is “color-coded,” with Blacks being arrested, convicted and sentenced more often and more harshly than whites. “It’s only now that we have these videos that we’re beginning to see a change, and thank God for it.”

This bias has also affected the political system, with mostly white lawmakers making it harder for people, especially Black people, to vote — gerrymandering districts, taking away the voting rights of convicted felons, restricting early voting and requiring voter identification. “The rules of the game, the very structure of politics, often lead to the same groups of people wielding power,” Clark said.

Participants: moderator associate professor Lydia Boyd, and speakers professors Kia Caldwell, Claude Clegg and Kenneth Janken and assistant professor Ronald Williams, all of the African American and African diaspora studies department

This wide-ranging discussion often turned to American history and how it’s taught (or not taught).

One incident that gets short shrift in state history classes is the Wilmington Massacre of 1898. Often described as a “race riot,” it was actually a violent white supremacist takeover that “drove a wedge between poor Blacks and poor whites and effectively destroyed a government there,” Janken said.

When a coalition of Republicans, Progressives and Blacks swept elections in North Carolina in the 1890s, “that was dangerous, having Black folks and white folks work together in the same political party,” Caldwell said. “Race has been used to divide the working class historically and in this country to divide Black and white folks who could ally,” Caldwell said.

Students learn that the 13th Amendment outlawed slavery in the United States but may not be aware of how its exception for “punishment of crime” led to the “reinvention of slavery,” especially in the South, Clegg said. “There’s a whole sorry history in regard to how that particular clause of the 13th Amendment has been abused in terms of chain gangs, the convict lease system and prisoners sentenced to hard labor.”

Education about these and other race-related issues, from pre-K through college, is vital to creating change in attitudes and actions. “It’s really about decolonizing the curriculum. Scholarship is propaganda. What you learn is a function of who wrote it. And we need to change that,” Williams said.

The panelists also discussed the University’s need to increase the number of Black students, faculty and administrators to reflect the African American population of the state, which is about 22%.

Distinguished alumni from the department will lead the second part of this discussion on June 26.