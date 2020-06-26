N.C. Children’s ranked among the nation’s best for 12th straight year

N.C. Children’s Hospital has been ranked among the nation’s top children’s hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals 2020-2021.”

The hospital is nationally ranked in seven pediatric subspecialties, with two in the top 25. The hospital is 13th in the nation for pediatric diabetes and endocrinology and 22nd nationally for pediatric pulmonology.

“We are so honored by the recognition that N.C. Children’s is one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals,” said Stephanie Duggins Davis, M.D., physician-in-chief for N.C. Children’s. “This is clear evidence of the continued excellence which we strive for every day as we care for children and families across the state. The credit for this achievement goes to the faculty and staff of N.C. Children’s. They allow us to make a difference in children’s and families’ lives.”

Read about the pediatric subspecialties that received national recognition in the report.