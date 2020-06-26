In the Know
In the Know: Friday, June 26
Important information for your day.
Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.
- Check out the Downtown Chapel Hill Partnership’s new website for the latest information on which shops and restaurants are open for business.
- Complete University Libraries’ survey by July 2 to help inform its plans for the fall.
- Find out when and where to get a free face mask in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Orange County.
- Hear from entrepreneur Alan Cline, one of the founders of Fandango, today at 1:30 p.m. in an online Luminary Talk from the Entrepreneurship Center at Kenan-Flagler Business School.