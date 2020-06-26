From unemployment to authentic strength

“How do I negotiate effectively with a potential new employer if I’ve been laid off? If the employer knows I’m not currently working, doesn’t that limit my negotiation leverage?”

Associate Professor Alison Fragale has been asked that negotiation question more often since the start of the pandemic.

Fragale’s answer: “No, you don’t necessarily lose your leverage in a negotiation just because you’re unemployed. In fact, with an effective strategy your unemployment can even be to your advantage. One element of an effective strategy: Signaling authentic strength.”

