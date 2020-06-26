Carolina researchers create new type of COVID-19 antibody test

UNC-Chapel Hill scientists and colleagues have developed a new kind of antibody test: a simplified experimental assay that could be ramped up to test thousands of blood samples at labs that do not have the resources of commercial labs and large academic medical centers.

The researchers, who published their work in Science Immunology, created a blood test to pinpoint SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that target one unique piece of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. That piece is called a receptor binding domain, or RBD. Their RBD-based antibody test can measure the levels of that domain, which they found correlate to the levels of the all-important neutralizing antibodies that provide immunity.

Read about how the researchers developed a new, streamlined test.