Where to find free face coverings

As COVID-19 restrictions are reduced and businesses reopen, wearing personal protective equipment in public is imperative for keeping the community safe. A recent study by researchers at Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health and School of Medicine found that COVID-19 infects the nasal cavity first, proving that wearing a face covering helps limit the spread of infection. Several local government agencies are dispersing free masks beginning this week.

Orange County information on mask distribution:

The Orange Grove Fire Department (6800 Orange Grove Road, Hillsborough) will disperse masks Tuesday and Thursday for two weeks beginning Tuesday, June 23. Distribution will be from 9 a.m.-noon at Fire Station No. 1.

The Orange Rural Fire Department will host a distribution on Friday, June 19, in the Department of Social Services parking lot (133 Mayo St., Hillsborough) beginning at 5 p.m. If needed, another distribution will be held next week.

The Cedar Grove Fire Department Station 2 (720 Hawkins Road, Cedar Grove) will host community distribution events from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, and Thursday, July 2. Residents are asked to drive up to the front door.

Masks will be available for pick up at the White Cross Fire Department (5722 Old Greensboro Road, Chapel Hill) Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-noon each day.

Chapel Hill information on mask distribution:

Free mask distribution will occur every Wednesday and Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the following locations:

Fire Station No. 1 (403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)

Fire Station No. 3 (1615 E. Franklin St.)

Carrboro information on mask distribution:

Free masks/face coverings are available for pickup at the following locations:

Carrboro Police Department (100 N. Greensboro St.) on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Carrboro Fire Station No. 1 (301 W. Main St.) on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

Carrboro Fire Station No. 2 (1411 Homestead Road) on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

