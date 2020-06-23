Storytelling and service

When the pandemic forced faculty members to pause in-person teaching midway through the spring semester, Gwendolyn Schwinke was determined not to let COVID-19 put a damper on creativity. But she was faced with a real challenge — how to give her acting students a meaningful outlet to practice their skills.

The result is the SoundCloud album, “Ram’s Tales: Folk Tales from Around the World,” performed by the six actors in her class. The students were encouraged to choose their own folk tale, using works in the public domain. The project was produced for N.C. Children’s Hospital but is available to anyone.

Read more about how the M.F.A students found inspiration for the “Ram’s Tale: Folk Tales from Around the World” project.