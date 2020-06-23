Galvin retires after 39 years as gymnastics head coach

Derek Galvin, head coach of Carolina’s gymnastics team for the past 39 years, is retiring at the end of June. Associate Head Coach Marie Case Denick will serve as the program’s interim head coach until Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham names a permanent head coach.

Galvin is a native of Ireland who attended Carolina and competed on the men’s gymnastics team in the early 1970s before becoming the head coach in 1981. His teams posted 441 victories, won five East Atlantic Gymnastics League titles and advanced to NCAA regional competition 12 times in the last 19 seasons.

“Serving as a coach and teacher at Carolina over the past 39 years has been an incredible privilege and a wonderful joy,” says Galvin. “The Carolina Athletics Department and this campus community have provided my family and I with so many fantastic experiences and a lifetime of inspiration.”

