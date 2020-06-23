BHS finds solutions for pandemic challenges

Residential treatment for children. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Problem gambling. Peer support for substance use disorders. What’s the unexpected link connecting these?

All are new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to social work professionals with North Carolina’s Behavioral Health Springboard (BHS), a statewide initiative based at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Social Work. BHS team members are working with colleagues across the state to find solutions to pandemic-related problems.

Read about the innovative solutions the BHS team developed to continue serving the state during the pandemic.