Carolina People: Helena Knego

Helena Knego

University Program Specialist for the Office of Faculty Governance

11 years working at Carolina (1.5 for Faculty Governance)

What is your role in your department and how have your responsibilities changed since the switch to working remotely?

I do the programming and communication for the Office of Faculty Governance. Almost all that I do could already be done remotely, so I feel fortunate that I am able do everything from home. I’ve helped set up a lot of meetings, including the past two Faculty Council meetings, which have been held via Zoom with a livestream option for non-members. We also held the faculty election in early April, which is always done online, so I was able to handle that remotely.

What is your role in maintaining Faculty Council meetings throughout the pandemic?

I work on a team of two other staff members, plus the Secretary of the Faculty and Chair of the Faculty, and a big thing for us was just getting the word out about our online meetings. We had to communicate with people and let them know how the meetings were still going to happen, but online. The first meeting was in late March, and we were still able to have about 10 people in a large lecture hall all spaced far apart.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced when transitioning to remote work?

The biggest challenge has been trying to circumvent Zoom bombers while maintaining the open meeting laws of the University. Our meetings have to be open to the public, so we can’t hold private calls on Zoom. However, we have had a few Zoom meetings disrupted by people with rude usernames joining the call and causing distractions. Figuring out how to manage that balance has been more time consuming than expected, but we seem to have a handle on it now.

How are you working from home? How have you set up your workspace, where are you working from, did you bring anything from your office home?

I have a small house, and I work at a sit/stand desk in the corner of a room. I brought my laptop from work, and also have an iPad with a stand that I use as a second screen. It doesn’t quite replace the double monitor setup that I have at my office on campus, but it allows me to have Zoom on one screen and work on the other. On nice days, I will go out on my front porch for Zoom meetings, just put in my headphones and enjoy the spring weather. You could call it my “satellite office.”

How is your department maintaining a sense of community?

Three mornings a week we have a quick check in meeting over Zoom. Part of that time is spent asking, “Hey, how are you doing?” and other friendly chatter that would occur in the office, and part is spent answering questions or solving issues that arise. There are only four of us in the office, so I think just making time to regularly meet together has helped a lot.

How are you continuing to support Carolina’s mission?

Ensuring that Faculty Council and other committee meetings are still able to take place is a part of the academic heart of the mission. Especially now with COVID-19, we are really trying to bring faculty voices to the table as much as possible to give the administration input on everything from grading to how to proceed in the fall semester.

What do you like most about your work?

On a personal level, I’m always fascinated by voting behavior during faculty elections. However, I mostly like bringing people together and helping to build bridges across the University. I think creating that unity is what Faculty Governance is really about.

Carolina People is a regular feature that asks one of your fascinating colleagues questions about the work they do for the University. Do you know someone with an interesting or unique job at Carolina? Please email your suggestions to thewell@unc.edu and put Carolina People in the subject line.