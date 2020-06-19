“We all have an investment in this going well.”

Editor’s Note:

The Well recently sat down with Lloyd Kramer and Mimi Chapman to learn more about faculty views on the return to campus to begin classes on Aug. 10. Kramer is the current chair of the faculty. Chapman was elected as faculty chair in April and will succeed Kramer on July 1.

The University has announced plans for a phased return to campus with classes beginning Aug. 10. How have faculty been involved in planning for the return?

Kramer: Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education Abigail Panter in the College of Arts & Sciences was very interested in talking with faculty throughout the different departments. Each department chair, the director of undergraduate studies, the director of graduate studies and graduate representatives have met with the senior associate deans in their area and carefully reviewed the options for teaching. At the local level, there has been extensive discussion with department leaders. And now, each department chair is consulting with their colleagues about the best plan for teaching in that department.

Chapman: My impression is the faculty probably would have liked more of a voice earlier on. And I certainly understand that faculty were also trying to figure out remote teaching. There was a lot that everybody was thinking about and this planning had to start happening earlier. But faculty would have liked more of a voice and more of a voice for faculty governance earlier in the process.

What guidance does the Roadmap for Fall 2020 provide for faculty?

Kramer: Faculty have been concerned that there’s still some uncertainty about the details in the Roadmap. But it does clarify that people who have any kind of health issue have a mechanism for addressing their concerns. There is also another mechanism for talking about issues that are not specifically health related — issues like childcare or concerns about vulnerable children or parents at home. The Roadmap does offer flexibility in how they can convey that and try to negotiate an acceptable arrangement with their dean or department chair. The Roadmap is very helpful, but it still leaves a lot of faculty feeling unsure about how it will play out in their own courses and their own department.

Chapman: It’s great to have a plan that allows people to formulate their questions. Now that the Roadmap is published, and it’s beginning to be updated, we’re going to get some of that clarity that I think faculty are really wanting.

What role did faculty play in determining the new academic calendar, and what considerations were of most importance to faculty?

Kramer: I don’t think the faculty were very active in shaping the date of return, except for our colleagues in the areas of epidemiology and infectious diseases. As the Chancellor often says, we have leading experts in the world on these issues on our own faculty. When we talk with administrators about faculty input, we’re reminded that these are our faculty colleagues. They’re thoughtful and well-informed, and they also have a big stake in the overall health of the University community. They may not teach as many undergraduates as some of the departments at the college, but they’re certainly aware of the concerns that faculty have. And I think we need to recognize that expertise is part of what we value in our faculty colleagues.

Chapman: There is motivation everywhere to make sure that what is happening is happening in a safe way. If the COVID cases skyrocket in Orange County, that’s not a good thing for anyone. We have to remember that the hospital has just as much investment in this plan going well as anybody else does on campus. We all have an investment in this going well.

What are the priorities for faculty as you plan the return to campus?

Chapman: Safety is on everybody’s mind. What they want to understand is how to mitigate risk. Do I stay any safer if students are not on campus, if the entire country is opening up? I don’t know the answer to that question, but that’s the core question. With the Roadmap, we need to fill in the details that will help the faculty and then we can make a more informed decision for ourselves individually and as a group.

Kramer: I think the faculty needs to understand ourselves as part of a community. And although we have particular needs and interests as instructors, we’re also part of a community that includes students, workers in many different offices and capacities around the campus, including people who are far more economically vulnerable than the faculty. And this community includes all those who have a stake in the well-being of the University. The health of this University is important for the health of our community.

What are your biggest concerns about returning to campus?

Chapman: Faculty are very concerned about student behavior — what young people will or won’t be willing to do — in terms of social distancing and mask-wearing. The idea that they could buy into something like what is proposed in the Roadmap in terms of community standards is not possible, is not realistic. I’m not speaking entirely as chair of the faculty. In some ways, it’s more me as a mother, having confidence that kids can do the right thing and that they really are motivated and that they’re highly idealistic. And lots of our students are idealistic and they want to be part of the solution to whatever the problem is.

Kramer: I think the other big concern is that there will be a new wave of the COVID disease, which will require an offramp. And this is one of the main issues that keeps coming up. What does that offramp look like? What are the triggers that would set it in motion? I think this is a huge uncertainty and a concern that I’m sure is shared by administrators as well as by faculty and students and parents of students.

What are your biggest concerns about the financial impact to the University?

Kramer: There are multiple risks. And if we reach a point where we are running deficits of tens of millions of dollars and there’s simply no way to pay faculty or staff, I think that will be devastating for the well-being of the University and its people. This is why the students have to understand that faculty and staff are making a certain sacrifice to come back so that they can go to class. And we need them to be here. But we also need them to follow the guidelines that make it possible for us to stay open. And the financial well-being depends on that.

Chapman: It’s a huge risk, and the financial concerns loom large. That’s obviously a part of the mix. We can’t pretend that it’s not.

You represent the faculty to the administration. What concerns are you hearing from the faculty, and how are those concerns being shared with the administration?

Chapman: We’ve had more FEC meetings, more group conversations and question-and-answer sessions. Doing the survey was a big mechanism to get more faculty voice into the conversation. We hope we did that by presenting that information to the administration so that they have a window into what faculty are concerned about.

Kramer: I think the members of the FEC have taken their responsibilities very seriously in terms of asking questions and carrying on as much communication as possible with the provost and the chancellor. Those conversations have been constructive. The questions are difficult. I see my role as chair of the FEC as to help facilitate that process of open communication. Many faculty feel that they’re not being heard and that there’s not enough community engagement with the administration. I will say that faculty governance takes seriously its role of trying to convey faculty concerns and to do this in a way that envisions our relationship with the administration as shared governance. We know that our task is to represent, in the most honest and fair-minded way, the concerns of our colleagues.

How are you communicating to faculty and how are they communicating to you?

Chapman: We are having meetings and we’re having a community conversation on Friday that will allow many people to be involved. It can conceivably be quite a big group, and it will be a chance for some question-and-answer time and putting forward new ideas that we haven’t heard yet. We’ve opened the FEC meetings using technology. In the past, we’ve never had a hundred people attending these meetings. It’s a huge chance for dialogue.

Kramer: Another example: We invited all of the department chairs in the College of Arts & Sciences — a group of over 50 key figures — to the June 8 FEC meeting because they’re the ones actually negotiating about teaching. We collected three pages of questions from them, and we invited experts to the meeting to join us. We try to provide a mechanism for communication between colleagues and the administration.

What accountability will faculty have in ensuring a safe environment?

Kramer: I think the word we’re getting from the provost and the chancellor is that we’re going to have a great deal of authority in the classroom to insist that anyone who comes into our classroom is wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. And I believe that faculty and graduate students alike will be backed up by the administration if there are students who resist those guidelines.

Chapman: I think we can ask that we have accountability. We have to model and educate people around what we’re doing so that it isn’t all about policing mask-wearing, but it’s about showing we can do this. It’s part of our job to create a culture this summer leading up to the opening, so when students come on campus, they see us wearing masks and know that this is what people do.